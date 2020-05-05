Cosas initiative will feed child-headed households

Durban - A 19-year-old and his two siblings are from a child-headed household in uMlazi. Both he and his younger brother relied on the two meals they received from their school as part of government’s National School Nutrition Programme. As schools are closed due to the national lockdown, they have not received this much-needed nutrition. This has led to the Congress of South African Students (Cosas) taking the initiative to do something to ensure that pupils from child-headed homes, who were fed through schools, still receive a meal during the lockdown. Mondli Mbambatha, a Grade 12 pupil, was overwhelmed on Monday to hear that he and his two siblings would benefit from the Cosas National Food Bank initiative. His younger brother is in Grade 7 and their eldest sister was in Grade 11 but had to drop out of school to try to support them when their mother, a single parent, died. “She has since been struggling to find a stable job,” said Mbambatha.

Both he and his brother relied on the two meals they received at school and the R500 food voucher they received from Cosas.

“The food voucher paid for the basics and my sister would go out looking for any job during the day, so that we could get supper.

“Since the lockdown, there is no job that she could do,” said Mbambatha.

The Cosas National Food Bank is a non-profit charitable initiative that distributes food to child-headed families or Cosas members who cannot afford to buy enough food for themselves.

The programme has identified 50 child-headed households per province who will benefit from food parcels.

The initiative was launched on Monday through social media platforms for a pilot project that will benefit some of the child-headed households, before rolling out the programme aimed at reaching as many child-headed homes around the country as possible.

Cosas national treasurer, Michael Mayalo, said they were busy finalising a list of 50 families per province to benefit.

He said the distribution of food was expected to begin on May 11 around the country for deserving families.

He said the names of suitable beneficiaries should be submitted to Cosas provincial secretaries.

“The food parcels would go a long way in assisting child-headed homes to put food on the table. We have received support from various companies and NGOs to start the pilot programme,” said Mayalo.

