Durban - Pemba, an Olive Ridley turtle that was rehabilitated at uShaka Marine World in Durban and released back into the ocean in March has reached the Angolan border. Pemba was released at Mabibi in KwaZulu-Natal on March 8, 2018. She was brought to the Two Oceans Aquarium after being knocked by a boat and damaging her shell.

Maryke Musson, the Curator of Two Oceans Aquarium, said Pemba wasted no time and literally jumped into the mighty Agulhas current straight away.

Musson said this liquid conveyer belt moved her past Mosselbay by March 20 and she was south of Cape Town by the March 24.

Pemba's tracking device, that was fitted to her, revealed that she spent a month exploring the southern ocean and started heading up the west coast in May.

Graph supplied by the South African Association for Marine Biological Research (SAAMBR)





"She explored closely inshore, near Doringbaai, towards the end of May, before veering offshore. She crossed the Walvis ridge by the end of October and has since made her way across the Atlantic. She is currently 1906 kilometres west of the Namibian/Angolan border and 3515 kilometres east of Brazil. She has travelled more than 12 700 kilometres! "explained Musson.

Pemba has been back in the ocean for 333 days already and it sure looks like she is heading towards Brazil, where there are quite a few Olive Ridley nesting sites.

Graph supplied by the South African Association for Marine Biological Research (SAAMBR)





"She has a nice strong easterly wind behind her at the moment and I am sure she is loving the 25°C water she finds herself in. Pemba was a challenging medical case – and it is lovely to see her crossing oceans! Credit must go to the fantastic efforts by the veterinarian staff and turtle teams at both the Two Oceans Aquarium and uShaka Sea World," Musson said.

Daily News