The construction site where 3 men were killed. Picture: Rescue Care Paramedics

Durban - The eThekwini Municipality says it is investigating the cause of a wall collapse that killed three construction workers at Isipingo Beach on Monday. Spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela said the contractor had his building plans approved by the city and regular inspections were carried out at the site.

“Please also note that the wall that collapsed belonged to the neighbour. We suspect that as they were excavating to pour concrete for the foundation of the new wall next to the old one, the exercise might have impacted negatively on the old wall, resulting in it collapsing, but we are conducting an investigation that will get to the bottom of the cause,” he said.

Police said they had opened an inquest into the incident.

Captain Nqobile Gwala said that Isipingo police were investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Three men had died at the scene, while one critically injured man was taken to hospital and another was treated at the scene.

