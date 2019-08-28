KZN Education MEC Kwazi Mshengu. Picture: Supplied

Durban - Less than two months remain before matriculants begin writing the national senior certificate examinations across the country. To maintain momentum until learners write their 2019 final matriculation examinations, the MEC for the Department of Education (DOE) in KZN, Kwazi Mshengu will preside over the official launch of the 50 days countdown at the Menzi high school in the Umlazi District on Tuesday.

The first day of the National Senior Certificate Examination is the 16th of October 2019,

“With matric exams around the corner, we wish to activate all education stakeholders and officially declare the next 50 days as dedicated to extreme hard work and maximum concentration”- said MEC Mshengu.

With this countdown, the DOE aim to encourage and conscientise all education stakeholders including learners to work even harder in the final preparations for the final examination.

Mshengu said all schools are expected to complete their syllabi by August 31,2019, after which they will be engaged in revision sessions to ensure that learners are fully prepared for their examinations.

"We have been able to continuously implement our Provincial Academic Improvement Plan we have set ourselves to achieve a minimum target of 80% in this year’s NSC performance. Former President Nelson Mandela who himself was a champion of access to education and emphasized that education is the most powerful weapon which one can be used to change the world. We will use this countdown as an opportunity to reflect, analyse and to explore what it is we must do to take the legacy of Madiba and other liberation stalwarts forward,"Mshengu said.

He said the DOE will continue to strive to improve and enhance the system’s credibility.

We urge learners to spend time with their teachers so that they are equipped and furnished with valuable knowledge that will empower them to get ready to take on the upcoming examinations with confidence.

Daily News