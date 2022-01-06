Court hears how widow of taxi boss stood to claim R1.5m for murdering her son

DURBAN - THE Camperdown Magistrate’s Court in KwaZulu-Natal heard details of how a Cato Ridge taxi boss’s widow and her alleged accomplices planned the murder of her son, Asanda Nzama, in order to claim insurance. Jane Ziningi Nzama, 49, her “boyfriend”, a pastor and traditional healer in Inchanga, Mthokoziseni Majozi, 49, and a family friend, Simphiwe Silangwe, 29, appeared on Wednesday for a bail decision.

All the accused made representations for the State to grant them bail. The matter was postponed to January 11 for a bail decision. Nzama and Silangwe face counts of murder and fraud while Majozi has an additional charge of conspiracy to commit murder.

Nzama has pleaded guilty to all the charges while her alleged accomplices pleaded not guilty. Prosecutor Ian Meyiwa read an affidavit by the investigating officer, Constable Noluthando Sangweni, saying that the investigation revealed that Silangwe allegedly pretended to be Asanda when he took out a life policy to the value of R1.5 million with 1Life Insurance a month before the murder. Nzama is alleged to have provided her son’s personal details to Silangwe, and her bank account details.

“When the first premium had to be deducted by the insurance company, it could not go through. But a day before Asanda’s murder, Silangwe made arrangements with 1Life Insurance to pay the premium in cash. The money was deposited at Pep,” the affidavit read. Forensic investigations revealed that Silangwe, who stays in Pietermaritzburg, was in the vicinity of the crime scene the night before Asanda Nzama’s murder. His mother was listed as a beneficiary of the policy.

Asanda Nzama, 20, whose own mother has admitted to his murder in order to claim R1.5 million from 1Life Insurance. Picture: Supplied "On 20 April 2021, Nzama phoned 1Life Insurance to make a claim, but it was declined due to fraud suspicions. Nzama also took out other policies for Asanda a month before he was murdered. “She got a payment of R49 000 from Old Mutual, R15 750 from FNB Life and R26 995 from Finrite, while Icebolethu made funeral arrangements.” It was also stated that Nzama had admitted to having an affair with Majozi.

“Majozi took out a R20 000 funeral cover for Asanda, and claimed to be his nephew – which is not true,” the affidavit read. Because Asanda Nzama was killed, the insurance paid R40 000, as was the norm with an unnatural death. Only one insurance premium had been paid by the accused prior to claiming from the policies.

“Majozi did not get along with Asanda, as he was annoyed by the fact that Majozi would come and sleepover at the Nzama home.” It was also revealed that all three accused had taken policies for other people, who might be in danger of being killed should the accused be released on bail. “The accused are also involved in the murder of Nzama’s husband, who was killed in the same way as Asanda,” the affidavit read.