Durban - The Pietermaritzburg High Court has ordered the Social Development Department to return all 197 children taken from Morester homes in Ladysmith and Newcastle within 36 hours. Reverend Gerhard Botha, chief executive of KZN Christian Social Services, which oversees Morester, won with costs an urgent interdict forcing the department to return the children to their respective homes.

In the court order, Judge Rishi Seegobin ordered the department to conduct an official investigation into any allegations of child abuse and submit a written progress report to the court on March 18.

“The people that really won today are the children,” said Botha, speaking after the court decision. “The court ruled in favour of the safety and protection of the children, which is what we, as a faith-based organisation, have always been striving for.”

Social Development Department spokesperson Ncumisa Fandesi confirmed they had received the three-page court order.

“The lawyers and heads of departments are still going over it. We will issue a statement in due course,” she said.

The department removed the children from three different homes - Morester Children’s Home in Ladysmith (146) and Newcastle (33), and Home Meah (18) in Newcastle - citing racism and abuse allegations.

In his founding affidavit, Botha said the department never gave any official document in advance explaining why it was removing the children.

In a letter seen by the Daily News, the department sent Botha an official letter of notice dated February 18, two days after the incident.

The acting communications director of the Christian Social Services Association, Anel du Preez, said this violated section 173 of the Children’s Act, which requires the department to issue a notice before removing a child from alternative care.

A video has circulated on social media showing a white male Morester worker making racist remarks to black women. In an interview aired on SABC 2 news, a department official references the video as one of the reasons for removing the children.

Du Preez said the video was old and the matter had already been dealt with internally in line with Morester’s disciplinary processes when it occurred “about two years ago”. He said the man had been suspended indefinitely.

