Court rejects Laston Moodley's application to appeal rape and murder conviction

Durban - THE Durban High Court has dismissed Laston Moodley’s application for leave to appeal his conviction and two life imprisonment terms for the rape and murder of a 7-year-old girl. Moodley was sentenced on Thursday for the murder of Amanda Myaka, who lived in a block of flats in Verulam. In convicting him on Wednesday, the court found that he lured Amanda to his house by offering her chocolate, raped and stabbed her and then placed her naked body between the blocks of flats. He had earlier sent her and a friend to buy him cigarettes and, on her return, invited them in, offering them hot dogs, but they refused and chose to wait outside while he warmed the food. In his application for leave to appeal, his legal representative, senior advocate Manoj Hardeo, said the court had erred in accepting the evidence of a minor witness - Amanda’s friend -who cannot be named.

Hardeo said the minor was a single eye witness and there was no corroboration of her evidence. She had said she and Amanda were offered hot dogs.

Moodley had himself corroborated this, saying he bought hot dogs for his wife and claimed that someone might have seen him coming home and used that information to implicate him.

Hardeo said evidence in the police’s photo album was not comprehensive and did not give a full picture of events.

“The mystery in this case is that there is no murder weapon. The minor witness’s evidence shows that she is the one who started the rumour.”

However, his arguments were dismissed as having no weight.

Judge Shyam Gyanda said the child witness did not start a rumour, but had told the elders what she had seen.

“I criticised some of her evidence, but I found her testimony to be true. Yes, she was a single eye witness, but the child’s clothes and shoes were found in his house. There was blood on his floor and the failure to explain how these got there led to his conviction,” the judge said.

“In this country in the last 10 years, there have been numerous campaigns for the rights of women and children to be protected from violence. These campaigns are all over the news and billboards, but the messages are still not heard,” he said.

“A man rapes a child who knows nothing about sexual intercourse. This child was still bleeding from her vagina even when the post-mortem was done.”

The judge dismissed the application, saying there was no prospect of a different verdict in another court.

State advocate Krishen Shah had asked the court to impose the maximum sentences for rape and murder.

“He has shown no remorse. This incident caused a lot of anger in the community. He did not open the door when the police came because he knew what he had done,” Shah said.

Daily News