Covid-19 case at Tafta building in Durban sparks fears among elderly residents

Durban - THE discovery of the first confirmed victim of Covid-19 at The Association for the Aged’s Langeler Towers has sparked widespread fears at the facility, which houses about 2000 people. Older people and those with medical problems like cardiovascular disease, diabetes, chronic respiratory disease, and cancer are more prone to develop serious Covid-19-related illnesses. According to Tafta, a 60-year-old woman became the first case at its centre. The incident has the elderly residents of the facility, located in the Durban city centre, fearing for their lives. The facility had not been accepting visitors since the lockdown began. Tafta said the woman was being monitored closely.

Chief executive Femada Shamam said the woman had complained of body pains and a high temperature on Sunday and was rushed to Addington hospital for tests before being placed in isolation while waiting for her results.

The woman’s husband was also immediately put in isolation.

“We urge all elders and family members to remain calm and follow the protocols and directions issued by the building management and the health officials as we seek to initiate the contact-tracing procedure and isolate all affected and impacted staff and elders,” she said.

A resident, who would not be named, said they feared that more people at the facility may have been infected since the woman’s husband is a handyman.

“The woman’s husband helps in fixing electrical appliances. No one knows how his wife got infected since we have all been on lockdown and are not allowed visitors. We don’t know how long she has been infected,” the woman said.

Shamam denied the man was employed at Tafta as a handyman.

Daily News