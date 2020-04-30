'Covid-19 Clean-Up' on security industry yields 171 arrests

Durban - THE regulation of the private security industry would continue despite the Covid-19 lockdown, warned the Private Security Industry Regulatory Authority (PSiRA). Spokesperson Siziwe Zuma said a recent operation, Covid-19 Clean-Up, saw eight directors/owners of private security companies arrested. She said security officer inspections were conducted across the country where unregistered officers as well those working without Covid-19 essential services permits were found. “Inspectors were recalled from their lockdown isolation to intensify the authority’s raid against suspected rot in the industry. "The statutory mandate of PSiRA is to regulate the private security industry and exercise control over the practice of the occupation of security service providers in the public. This is in national interest and the interest of the private security industry itself,” Zuma said.

She said the well-orchestrated week-long operation had resulted in 171 arrests.

“Nine unlawful firearms were confiscated by the SAPS and 184 criminal cases were opened, all in less than a week,” said Zuma. She said of these 184 cases, 22 were from KwaZulu-Natal.

She said the provisions of PSiRA Act prescribed that an inspector may carry out an inspection of the affairs or any part of the affairs of a security service provider or any other person who employs a security officer.

“Over 1700 security officer inspections were conducted in KZN, Gauteng, the Eastern Cape as well as the Western Cape.

"We did exactly 1748 inspections and we found 173 unregistered officers, 159 that were untrained," said Zuma.

She said of the 173 that were unregistered, 36 were from KZN and of the 159 that were untrained, 34 were from KZN.

“The week-long nationwide operation took place between April 21 and 24, and was led by the chief executive and involved all PSiRA’s inspectors. It yielded positive results as we found 742 officers with expired PSiRA cards and of these 84 were from KwaZulu-Natal," said Zuma.

She said the security industry was one of the pivotal role-players in the fight against crime in the country.

Following the president’s announcement of the national lockdown, PSiRA communicated that all security companies would carry out their normal duties of inspection, as they also fell under essential services as peace officers.

PSiRA said that in terms of the Security Cluster Ministerial Regulations, security was an essential service.

This comprises cash-in-transit, armed reaction and guarding services.

Zuma said 159 security officers were arrested for being without a Covid-19 essential services permit.

She added that of these 159 arrested for being in breach of the national lockdown regulations, 19 were from KwaZulu-Natal.

