“These are typical shrinkage cracks that normally occur in all cement-based building materials,” said municipal spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela.
He said shrinkage was the result of excessive drying of moisture in wet concrete during construction, especially during extreme weather such as very high temperatures while skies were clear and winds were strong.
Last week, the Daily News reported that civil engineer Ashwin Seeberuth, after walking along the new promenade with his wife, Adri, had pointed to the unevenness of its surface, which he said was a safety hazard and an indication of poor workmanship.
The promenade, which cost about R300million to build, was officially opened in November last year, in time for the festive season. It forms part of developments at the Point Waterfront.