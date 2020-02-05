Cracks in Durban's new R300m promenade ‘no cause for alarm’









The newly built section of the Durban Promenade which appears to be cracking in some places is no reason for concern says the city. Picture: Motshwari Mofokeng/African News Agency (ANA) Durban - CRACKS in the recently completed Durban promenade are part of a shrinkage process that occurs in all cement-based building materials, eThekwini Municipality claimed in response to a Daily News report last week “These are typical shrinkage cracks that normally occur in all cement-based building materials,” said municipal spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela. He said shrinkage was the result of excessive drying of moisture in wet concrete during construction, especially during extreme weather such as very high temperatures while skies were clear and winds were strong. Last week, the Daily News reported that civil engineer Ashwin Seeberuth, after walking along the new promenade with his wife, Adri, had pointed to the unevenness of its surface, which he said was a safety hazard and an indication of poor workmanship. The promenade, which cost about R300million to build, was officially opened in November last year, in time for the festive season. It forms part of developments at the Point Waterfront.

However, a few months later, social media users posted that they had noticed there were cracks in the promenade.

Mayisela said the cracks were in the surface of the promenade and did not affect its structural integrity, and that the concrete used there was highly durable and specified for harsh marine conditions. He said the surface concrete had been separated from the bottom concrete by plastic sheeting.

“The uneven sections can only be a reference to the cobblestone paving that is constructed in wavy patterns,” he said.

“This is also used extensively along the remainder of the 8km promenade. The shrinkage cracks and imperfections in the jointing around the cobblestone paving on the decorative concrete layer (had) been identified by the project structural engineers as defects at the time when practical completion was granted to the contractor, Stefanutti Stocks (Pty) Ltd, and included on the list (of work) for final completion,” he said.

Stefanutti Stocks said it had nothing to add to the municipality’s statement, and that it agreed with it.

Daily News