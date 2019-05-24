File photo: Keran Ducasse / African News Agency / ANA

Durban - RESIDENTS of Forest Hill, west of Durban, are pleading with Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife to build a fence around a neighbouring game reserve to curb crime in the area. Following a spate of break-ins and violent crimes last year, including a 56-year-old man being tied up with electrical cords and beaten, the community is taking a stand.

However, Ezemvelo has said this is a police matter. “Our mandate is conservation, not crime,” said Musa Mntambo, its spokesperson.

“It is Ezemvelo’s plan to improve the fence within the game reserve. We have already started erecting a fence in other parts of the reserve and the fence will finally cover the parts referred to.”

Forrest Hill is located in the outer west suburbs of Durban and borders the 668-hectare Krantzkloof Nature Reserve, which belongs to Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife. The reserve is open and there is no barrier between it and residential homes.

According to Megan Dunstan, the chairperson of the Forest Hill Neighbourhood Watch, criminals exploited this as it gave them direct access to the homes and an easy escape route.

“They are coming from Molweni via the reserve to the footpath behind our homes, and there’s absolutely nothing stopping them from gaining access to our homes,” she said.

Dunstan said they had made an agreement with the reserve management to build a fence along that footpath, provided that they could supply the materials.

Through crowdfunding, the Forrest Hill residents were able to raise R30000 and bought the materials, but the fence had yet to be built.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Thulani Zwane said: “Our police officers have increased patrols and visibility to those areas that are most affected by crime.

“Community members are urged to join community police forums and neighbourhood structures where crime is discussed with role players,” Zwane added.

