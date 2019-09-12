Protesters voice their anger against gender based violence infront of Parliament. Picture Henk Kruger/African News Agency (ANA)

Durban - Inanda, north of Durban remains South Africa's rape capital, the annual crime statistics revealed on Thursday. Despite the station recording the highest number of rapes last year, it saw a spike in the number of rapes for the 2018/19 reporting period going from 278 to 338 - a jump of 60. Umlazi also ranked high, 4, in the national statistics for rape, recording 262 rapes this year compared to 252 last year. Empangeni came in at 9 recording 16 more rapes than last year with 202 incidents reported.

Ntuzuma at position 12 in the country recorded 186 rapes this reporting period compared to last year's 166 while Plessislaer recorded 179 compared to 177 last year.

The Inanda police station was in the spotlight recently when a parliamentary question, the DA revealed that there were no rape kits for either adults or children at Inanda SAPS despite the level of crime.

Rape statistics 2018/19: Source: SAPS





The same question showed that there were only 46 rape kits for adults and none for children at uMlazi SAPS.

According to the crime statistics, the total number of sexual offences stood at 52,420 (up 4.6%), while attempted murder cases stood at 18,980 (up 4.1%), 170,979 cases of assault with the intent to do grievous bodily harm were reported (up 2.2%), while common assault stood at 162,012 cases recorded (up 3.7%).

Sexual offences statistics 2018/19: Source: SAPS





More South Africans were also victims of robbery with aggravating circumstances and common robbery, with a 1.2 % and 2 percent increase, respectively.

There were decreases across the board for some subcategories of aggravated robbery, including for carjackings (down 1.8%), business robberies (down 1.3%), cash in transit robberies (down 23.1%), bank robberies (down 69.2%), and truck hijacking (1.7%). Robberies at residential premises however saw an increase of 0.8 percent.

Sexual offences statistics 2018/19: Source: SAPS









Daily News



