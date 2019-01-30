SOUTH Africa’s biggest mobile network operators are under siege from criminals who are part of syndicates now targeting base stations across the province, leaving thousands of people in danger of not being able to communicate during emergencies. Picture: ANA PICS

Durban - SOUTH Africa's biggest mobile network operators are under siege from criminals who are part of syndicates now targeting base stations across the province, leaving thousands of people in danger of not being able to communicate during emergencies. Ishmael Mathinya, Vodacom network operations head in KwaZulu- Natal, said each theft could result in operations being down for days.

“It is estimated that local cellphone network providers lose millions of rand in damage to base stations annually as a result of theft and vandalism which impacts the cost of mobile services.

“But more importantly than the monetary impact, criminals are cutting off entire communities.

“We repeatedly see situations where people can’t make emergency calls and are put in danger by these criminals, and sooner or later these criminals will cost someone’s life,” he said.

The thefts have resulted in Vodacom joining efforts with the police and local communities, Mathinya said.

“Early this month, in partnership with SAPS, the community and security teams from Vodacom and MTN, we recovered over 80 batteries and apprehended two suspects who belong to a syndicate that has long targeted batteries from base station sites of cellphone providers across KwaZulu-Natal,” he said.

Jacqui O’Sullivan, MTN executive for corporate affairs, said the battery back-up system was designed to keep power going for hours in the event of a power outage. “With power outages on the rise, these back-up systems have become imperative to keeping South Africa connected, but criminals and criminal syndicates are placing networks across the country at risk.

“Batteries, which can cost R40000 and upwards are sought after on black markets, with many being sent across South African borders,” she said.

O’Sullivan said this was an industry- wide problem and that the only way to catch the criminals was to get the community involved.

People can report incidents of battery thefts toll free at 0822419952 for Vodacom, or 0861011721 for MTN, or to the police on 10111.

