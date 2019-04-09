Concerns were raised over the SANDF's missing guns and ammunition. Picture: Damaris Helwig

Durban - The South African defence force should give serious thought on how it intends to protect its facilities said the South African Community Crime Watch (SACCW). Last week, Minister of Defence and Military Veterans Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula said in response to written parliamentary questions by the Freedom Front Plus that 58 weapons, 8000 rounds of ammunition and 36 hand grenades were stolen or lost in the past three years. The theft of weapons and ammunition at military barracks was rife.

Steven King, the SACCW KZN coordinator, said South Africans are waging a war against each other and unless a solution is found on how to control these facilities many more innocent lives will be lost.

King said there are thousands of volunteers from organisations around the country involved on a daily basis giving up their lives to assist in the combating of crime with many losing their lives without recognition or compensation only to hear that many of these incidents involved members or weapons taken from secure facilities belonging to the state.

"It really is a sad state of affairs when the very institutions that are there to protect us are found to be non-compliant as far as controlling their armoury especially with the current crime rate in the country," King said.

SANDF spokesperson Brigadier- General Mafi Mgobozi also revealed that 1705 officers had been convicted in the military court and 106 members had been arrested.

Last month, three officers stationed at the Air Force headquarters had been arrested for allegedly defrauding the state.

“The three accused face charges of defrauding the state on item 40 (discounting leave) to the value of R1.1million, subsistence and travel allowance fraud using forged signatures and submission of fraudulent accommodation invoices,” he said.

