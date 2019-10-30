Crossmoor Civic Association loses transit camp case









The Crossmoor Civic Association lost its high court bid to stop the construction of a transit camp. Durban - The Crossmoor Civic Association took their unhappiness over the building of a transit camp for flood victims in Crossmoor, Chatsworth, to court - and lost. Their matter against The Gift Of The Givers Foundation, and others, was struck off the roll at the Durban High Court on Tuesday and they were ordered to pay the legal costs of the respondents. They wanted to stop the The Gift of the Givers Foundation from constructing and establishing an informal transit camp and permitting any persons to enter the property, for purposes of occupying it as a transit camp. “Once people are in transit camps, they stay there and it is very difficult to get them out. We have included a survey in our application where the occupation was supposed to be 18 months, but that has not happened. How long will it take to install sanitation units at the site? The applicant (the association) does not know who is putting up the camp, therefore, it is the reason it sought the documents in court,” argued Advocate Glen Goddard SC, who represented the association in court. The Gift of the Givers and provincial government respondents argued for the matter to be struck off the roll, for lack of urgency.

Goddard argued that if the matter was struck of the roll, it would be disastrous to the association and had asked instead for the matter to be adjourned for a week for more affidavits to be filed.

Acting Judge VS Khuzwayo said the association spoke of this matter being urgent but had signed confirmatory affidavits on October 5, 18 and 19.

“At some time, a decision to bring some action was contemplated and, 20 days later, the court papers were filed,” said Judge Khuzwayo.

Goddard argued that they were dealing with 120 applicants.

Judge Khuzwayo said: “In the interest of justice, what was the purpose of the putting up of this transit camp?

“Surely it was for people in need. There are three classes of applicants seeking to interdict the respondents from allowing occupation of the structures in a transit camp. One class of applicants are saying it is us who should actually be moving in. Then, in the same breath, you are saying we don’t want these structures,” said Judge Khuzwayo.

Goddard said there was enough money to put up permanent accommodation.

Judge Khuzwayo said he was dealing with a matter where The Gift Of The Givers was a humanitarian institution.

“They were victims of rain and storms. Their structures are damaged. They need to be looked after. These are transit structures. They are not permanent,” he said before striking the matter off the roll.

eThekwini Municipality spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela said residents of the Bottlebrush Informal Settlement were affected by the torrential rains in April, where informal structures on the floodplain were destroyed.

“Gift of the Givers offered to provide 50 temporary accommodations to the victims of the disaster, while the formal housing process will still take place within council,” he said.

Mayisela said they would be providing ablution blocks and pre-paid electricity for the flood victims.

