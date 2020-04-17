DA calls for non essential eThekwini workers to help deal with surging water complaints

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email

Durban - THE DA has asked for non-essential staff to be seconded to deal with water-related queries within the eThekwini Municipality’s jurisdiction. This was after the city, in a written response to the DA which the Daily News has seen, said on April 11 that since the national lockdown it had been faced with an influx of complaints via WhatsApp as well as high call volumes relating to water. It stated that turnaround time had been affected by the lockdown as complaints had doubled, but said the city was doing its best. DA councillor Mzamo Billy said questions were submitted on April 9 after some councillors had reported that they were receiving complaints from residents about not getting reference numbers or having problems attended to timeously. “A reference number is issued immediately when a resident lodges an official complaint, whether the complaint is submitted via WhatsApp, telephone or email. However, this has not been the case in many instances recently. This has led to ongoing water leaks and water outages that last for days or even weeks,” he said. Billy said it was evident that the municipality was not coping with the number of complaints it was receiving.

“We have since proposed to the city to consider seconding staff who may not necessarily be considered essential during the lockdown to assist with complaints.”

IFP councillor Mdu Nkosi said the issue should have been raised sooner.

“It’s a good suggestion at the wrong time. During this time we need people working who know what they are doing,” he said.

Municipal spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela said the city, before lockdown, had planned for this situation.

“We are pulling out all the stops to meet the needs of our residents. We are appealing to everyone, including the DA, to join the crusade against the spread of this virus. We are imploring the latter to desist from clutching at straws to see problems where there are none,” he said.

However, Pravin Ram, secretary of the Asherville Ratepayers’ Association, agreed that the handling of municipal service requests and turnaround time had declined during the lockdown.

“In our suburb (Asherville-Springfield) residents have had great difficulty reaching the helpline, aside from obtaining a reference number. It is imperative that staff be available to deal with these backlogs and the knock-on effect to service delivery. Savings incurred through timeous and prudent response to repairs and maintenance can be redirected to infrastructure expansion and development in outlying areas,” he said.

Ram added that this would also contribute to alleviating the need for tariff increases.

“The availability of water is critical in the response to Covid-19 and other health risks associated with the lack of access to clean running water.”

Daily News