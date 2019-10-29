Durban - The office of a Democratic Alliance councillor who sits on the eThekwini Municipality executive committee was held up by armed gunmen on Tuesday who pretended they wanted proof of residence forms.
This was revealed by DA caucus leader, Nicole Graham at the executive committee meeting when she had to excuse councillor Yogis Govender .
Dealing with the leave of absence just before getting into the agenda items, Graham said Govender was held up by unknown men come into the DAs office in Tongaat asking for proof of residence letters.
The offices are Govender’s private legal office that she uses a small section from to run her council business.
Among the task of local councillors is to provide residents of informal settlement proof of residence forms so that they can apply for services.