DA councillor's offices in Tongaat robbed









eThekwini DA caucus leader Nicole Graham. File Picture: Doctor Ngcobo/African News Agency(ANA) Durban - The office of a Democratic Alliance councillor who sits on the eThekwini Municipality executive committee was held up by armed gunmen on Tuesday who pretended they wanted proof of residence forms. This was revealed by DA caucus leader, Nicole Graham at the executive committee meeting when she had to excuse councillor Yogis Govender . Dealing with the leave of absence just before getting into the agenda items, Graham said Govender was held up by unknown men come into the DAs office in Tongaat asking for proof of residence letters. The offices are Govender’s private legal office that she uses a small section from to run her council business. Among the task of local councillors is to provide residents of informal settlement proof of residence forms so that they can apply for services.

“The reports that we have received is that some men came into the office to ask for proof of residence letters. They then pulled out a firearm on the secretary and stole her (Govender) personal belongings as well as some council items in the office including the laptop,” Graham said.

She said Govender was not in the office as she was preparing for exco at the City Hall with other DA councillors.

Her secretary was not physically harmed but obviously is “quite traumatised”.

“We will take this up to look at the overall safety of the office. This is however a general issue because the offices need to be accessible to the public and you can’t refuse people entry,” she told the Daily News.

The meeting went ahead with other councillors expressing their shock on the brazenness of the men.

The exco meeting is under way.

Daily News