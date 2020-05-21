DA economic recovery plan for eThekwini slated by opposition

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Durban - DAYS after mayor Mxolisi Kaunda announced eThekwini Municipality’s economic recovery plan from Covid-19, the DA submitted its own comeback plans to the city. However, the IFP, the official opposition party, felt this plan was “opportunism and a case of grandstanding with people’s lives”. “In response to growing issues facing the city, especially those related to the economy and household incomes, the DA in eThekwini is proposing a number of interventions aimed at providing short-term relief as well as long-term recovery,” the DA’s report read. It said the municipality faced a number of problems, including the health and economic consequences of the lockdown; high unemployment and economic growth; a declining tax base and falling per capita income. The report said the solutions the DA had in mind outlined various austerity measures to protect the city from effects of the lockdown.

DA caucus leader Nicole Graham said the plan was informed by surveys and interactions with businesses, municipal officials and unemployed people from various sectors of society.

“The DA in eThekwini believes that an ongoing lockdown and unjustifiable restrictions will lead to more job losses and long-term suffering. By ending the lockdown and implementing the DA’s relief and recovery plan, eThekwini residents and businesses can start to rebuild their lives,” the report said.

IFP councillor Mdu Nkosi felt the DA was being opportunistic and said the report was a case of grandstanding with people’s lives. He said the municipality already had a plan to deal with the economic challenges caused by Covid-19.

“The big problem with eThekwini’s plan was that they wanted more contributions from businesses to it. This is not the time to politicise the situation that we are facing.”

Daily News