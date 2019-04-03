Zwakele Mncwango Picture: Motshwari Mofokeng

Durban - The Democratic Alliance (DA) leader in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN), Zwakele Mncwango made his second appearance at the provincial government’s disciplinary committee on Tuesday morning. Mncwango was hauled before the committee by Premier Willies Mchunu for posting the front page of the Moerane Commission of Inquiry into political killings in KZN on social media.

His first appearance recently was postponed due to the Premier taking ill.

The disciplinary committee hearing is closed to the public, and hence no media is allowed.

The Moerane report, commissioned to establish the reasons behind the high number of politically motivated killings in the province has painted a dangerous behind-the-scenes picture of political intolerance in KZN.

Hlanganani Gumbi, DA deputy chief whip in the KZN legislature has challenged Premier Mchunu to drop the “trumped up” charges against Mncwango and instead focus on apprehending the real criminals in the province.

Today’s (Wednesday) disciplinary hearing comes after the Premier filed an official complaint against Mr Mncwango, leading to charges of unauthorised publishing, broadcasting of proceedings, gross dereliction of duty and gross dishonesty.

"The DA regards the Premier’s actions as little more than a cheap shot. Instead of focusing on the big issues - such as the arrest and conviction of real criminals – the Premier is instead focused on the DA,” Gumbi said in a statement.

He said that only two politicians have been arrested in connection with political murders since the report was first released in June last year – with charges now dropped against the one individual - was an indictment against a failed leadership.

"Mchunu should attend a forum to discuss political killings, arrests and the implementation of the Commission’s recommendations," Gumbi said.

The commission, with an initial budget of R15 million, was appointed by Mchunu in 2016.

When he released the report last year, he commented that politicians in the province were to take responsibility for the culture of political intolerance.

