An artist impression of a Go!Durban bus station.

Durban - A Go!Durban Legacy Fund proposal worth R30million was discussed at the city’s Executive Committee (Exco) meeting this week and received mixed reaction. According to the proposal, submitted by the eThekwini Transport Authority (ETA), the programme aims to empower and develop the youth, create social cohesion and give service providers who are involved in the GO!Durban project an opportunity to contribute towards the city’s development programmes in the form of corporate social investment.

GO!Durban plans to improve the city’s transport system, which would be carried out in phases over 15 years.

“It’s proposed that a GO!Durban Legacy Fund/Foundation be established as a vehicle into which all existing and future contributions shall be deposited for the purpose of fulfilling the aspirations of the GO!Durban Empowerment Charter/Radical Economic Transformation specifications,” the proposal read.

The fund would be complementary to GO!Durban’s promise of creating prosperity, community well-being and progress.

The project however has been marred by delays. Some have been caused by disagreements with taxi associations worried that they were not kept in the loop about developments with the transport system.

DA Exco members were, however, not having it. Nicole Graham, DA Exco caucus leader, argued that the GO!- Durban project was already having issues with meeting its own deadlines, and that the ETA overseeing the project was getting involved in matters like social cohesion, which were not its province, and that projects like this often became tools for ward councillors to try to use to choose who their contractors would be.

Mayor Zandile Gumede said she did not understand what Graham was saying, as it had nothing to do with what was written on the agenda for the meeting.

Heinz de Boer, DA Exco member, said he was wary of the project and questioned who would be chosen for the committee that would consist of politicians, and what their powers would be.

De Boer cautioned that politicians and money were not a good mix.