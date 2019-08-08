Durban - The DA won five out of the nine by-elections held in KwaZulu-Natal on Wednesday - most of them in the eThekwini area.





The DA's Ernest Smith, held onto Ward 27 in the Morningside area winning by more than 87%, his colleague Charmaine Clayton won Ward 31 in Sydenham and Musgrave area by more than 73%. The party also held onto Ward 35 (uMhlanga) with Nicole Bollman winning it by more than 80% of the vote while in Ward 48 in the Phoenix area Michelle Lutchmen won the ward by the slightest of margins with 34% support.





The ANC in eThekwini retained the Ward 3 in Inanda with its candidate, Mpilenhle Mkhize winning with more than 44% of the vote.





Elsewhere in the province, the DA won Ward 28 in Musunduzi with its candidate Magalingam Naicker winning with 48% of the vote while the ANC's Shunmoogam Naidoo winning Ward 30 with 47% of the vote.





The ANC's Nomsa Mayeza won ward 9 in the Greater Kokstad area with over 86% of the vote whole the IFP's Msawenkosi Ngidi won ward 2 in Maphumulo with over 55% of the vote.





The by-elections in eThekwini were held after Ward 3 became vacant after the councillor died and four DA councillors were “promoted” to the provincial legislature and Parliament





Ward 3 was previously represented and was contested by five candidates - an independent candidate, the ANC, the African Transformation Movement (ATM), the EFF and the IFP.

In Msunduzi Municipality, the DA is contesting two wards - 28 and 30 - which became vacant after the councillors’ membership was terminated when they defected to the ANC. Various parties, including the ANC, were contesting for the two wards. On Wednesday, people trickled in to vote at the Trinity Methodist Church in La Lucia, north of Durban, to vote for the replacement of Heinz de Boer, who had gone to the KwaZulu-Natal legislature. Sayo Skweyiya, who has been living in the area since 1991, said she wanted a councillor who was responsive to their needs. “We want someone who will give us feedback, even if it is negative.” Phumlile Marawa, who has been living in the area since 1994, said that De Boer had been a very active councillor and that other leaders from other parties were not as active. A resident who would not be named said the elected candidate should have a passion for the community and serve them with care. The father of two said he would vote for DA candidate Nicole Bollman, one of six candidates vying for the seat. Other residents said they had voted to fight corruption. Party agents posted outside the church said there had been a steady trickle of voters coming in. In Ward 48 in Phoenix, crime and joblessness were the issues for residents. People often came as families to cast their votes at Phoenix Technical School in Greenbury. Michael Naidoo said job creation was important for residents as many youths were unemployed and loitering on corners. The 58-year-old said he was an active voter since 1994 and that he had voted for Phiwinhlanhla Mziki from the ANC, one of 10 candidates vying to be elected. Naidoo said he had come with his wife and mother-in-law to vote. Other voters expressed the need for crime, which has gripped Phoenix, to be addressed by the councillor. DA KZN leader Zwakele Mncwango said he was confident his party would retain the six wards in eThekwini and Msunduzi. He said he was happy with the turnout, even though more people were still expected to show up to the polling stations. “People have high expectations from politicians and failure to deliver is what leads to voter apathy. I am confident that we will emerge victorious in these by-elections,” he said. Daily News



