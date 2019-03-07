Who will take the trophy in 2019? It is that time of the year again, and getting ready to set the questions for the Daily News High School Quiz are Margie Boosey, the IIE’s Varsity College Durban North principal, and Zoubair Ayoob, acting editor of the Daily News.

Durban - The Daily News is looking for KwaZulu-Natal’s smartest school. The Daily News High School Quiz, in partnership with the IIE’s Varsity College, is back for another instalment and applications open from Thursday.

To enter, schools can visit www.hsquiz.co.za or email [email protected]

The High School Quiz was launched in 2017, and pits schools from the region against one another to find out which has its finger on the news. The aim of the competition is to encourage reading.

Schools can register two teams, each of four pupils, from grades 9-12.

The winning school in the region gets R20000 plus R2000 for each team member, including the coach, and an all-expenses-paid trip to represent the Daily News and KwaZulu-Natal at the national finals at the IIE’s Varsity College Sandton Campus.

There are also cash prizes for the regional runners-up, who also get a spot in the national finals.

The Daily News’s acting editor, Zoubair Ayoob, said the call for entries was going out earlier this year to increase the number of schools taking part.

“Schools have until June 21 to submit their teams. The number of teams participating has increased steadily over the years, and we would love to move beyond last year’s 63.”

Thanking the IIE’s Varsity College for its sponsorship, Ayoob said there was plenty of incentives to take part.

In the finals, the regional winners will compete with schools from the country for the grand prize of R50000 and individual cash prizes of R5000.

There is also a R75 000 bursary for a student to study at IIE Varsity College.

Last year, 265 teams from around the country participated, with KZN winners Eden College losing the national final by one point.

