Daily News reporter Chris Ndaliso wins Vodacom award









CHRIS Ndaliso won in the politics category of the regional Vodacom Journalist of the Year Awards. Shelley Kjonstad African News Agency (ANA) Durban - DAILY News chief reporter Chris Ndaliso scooped the politics category award at the regional Vodacom Journalist of the Year Awards held in Durban yesterday. Ndaliso, a journalist with 16 years’ experience, won for a story in which he exposed a senior eThekwini Municipality legal unit official who tried to persuade a subordinate to derail the disciplinary hearing of another official. A recording of a conversation in which legal unit head Gideon Phungula threatened his subordinate was leaked to Ndaliso. Phungula was also recorded conversing about having to derail disciplinary processes against an official, citing pressure from the municipality’s then political leaders. Ndaliso said that as a legal head, Phungula should be at the forefront of fighting crime in the municipality, but instead was intimidating his subordinates.

“When I phoned him for comment, he said he wanted to come to our offices. When he did, there was nothing much he could give us; he ducked and dived the allegations,” he said.

After a series of stories on the matter followed, the municipality eventually announced that Phungula was suspended.

Daily News acting editor Zoubair Ayoob congratulated Ndaliso on his win, saying his work was a perfect example of the watchdog role played by the media. “This story, which exposes corruption in the city’s administration, demonstrates the importance of ensuring the media is free from all efforts to hamper its work. Residents must resist any attempts to bar the media from attending and reporting on all council meetings,” he said.

Motshwari Mofokeng won the photography award for a picture of protests at Durban University of Technology, and the Independent on Saturday’s Tanya Waterworth won the finance and economics category.

Daily News