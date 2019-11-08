Ndaliso, a journalist with 16 years’ experience, won for a story in which he exposed a senior eThekwini Municipality legal unit official who tried to persuade a subordinate to derail the disciplinary hearing of another official.
A recording of a conversation in which legal unit head Gideon Phungula threatened his subordinate was leaked to Ndaliso.
Phungula was also recorded conversing about having to derail disciplinary processes against an official, citing pressure from the municipality’s then political leaders.
Ndaliso said that as a legal head, Phungula should be at the forefront of fighting crime in the municipality, but instead was intimidating his subordinates.