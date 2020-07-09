Daredevil teens warned after train surfing leaves KwaMashu boy critical

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Durban - South African public rail service, Prasa has warned of the dangers of train surfing as a teen is critical in hospital after being injured on Tuesday. KwaZulu-Natal Emergency services (EMS) paramedics responded to KwaMashu, near the Duff road train station. Spokesperson Robert McKenzie said the 15-year-old had sustained critical injuries after touching one of the power cables, while train surfing. "He had been electrocuted and had sustained electrical burns. He was transported to hospital in a critical condition. The police are investigating further," he said. McKenzie explained that paramedics were called on scene by security guards.

"The patient was found laying next to the train track after being knocked off the train. He was treated for critical injuries on scene before being transported to hospital for further medical care".

Spokesperson for Prasa in KZN Zama Nomnganga warned that train surfing killed.

"We do campaigns all the time at schools and Communities but if fall on deaf ears".

He explained that they visited schools and spoke to pupils about the dangers of playing on top of trains, yet, pupils refused to listen.

He said that during the activity of train surfing the participants compete with each other making it more dangerous.

Prasa had also learnt from their drivers that these teens also lay on the track while a train approaches.

In March again Prasa warned against train surfing after the body of a 16-year-old boy was found on platform 1 at the Umgeni station.

At the time Prasa said hot spot areas were KwaMashu and Umlazi, adding that Prasa would intensify its campaigns in those areas.

The agency also called upon parents to speak to their children to raise awareness.

Daily News