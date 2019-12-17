Lungi Shezi, a mother of three, said the event was important because it helped her to appreciate life. “No matter how hard things get, I know that God is there and I don’t take any drugs,” she said.
Shezi said life had been difficult since 2005 when her husband left her and she ended up living on the street. She sells whatever she can to provide for her children so they can go to school. “At least if they have a matric certificate, it will be better than nothing. Everything I do is for my children,” she said.
Shezi said although it was hard to raise children as a single parent, she had not given up hope.
Ursula Collings, acting chairperson of the Denis Hurley Centre Trust, said the Day of Reconciliation brought people together around the country. She said the day was about connecting with and serving the needs of others.