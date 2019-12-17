Day of Reconciliation: Homeless treated to a meal at Denis Hurley Centre









Evelyn Cohen (73) of Union of Jewish women and Gaily Allen (87) Picture: Doctor Ngcobo Durban - THE Denis Hurley Centre celebrated Day of Reconciliation by throwing a party for the homeless who arrived to socialise, eat and be merry at its inner city premises on Sunday. Lungi Shezi, a mother of three, said the event was important because it helped her to appreciate life. “No matter how hard things get, I know that God is there and I don’t take any drugs,” she said. Shezi said life had been difficult since 2005 when her husband left her and she ended up living on the street. She sells whatever she can to provide for her children so they can go to school. “At least if they have a matric certificate, it will be better than nothing. Everything I do is for my children,” she said. Shezi said although it was hard to raise children as a single parent, she had not given up hope. Ursula Collings, acting chairperson of the Denis Hurley Centre Trust, said the Day of Reconciliation brought people together around the country. She said the day was about connecting with and serving the needs of others.

Many volunteers cooked and provided other services to ensure the day went off without a hitch.

One such volunteer was Girly Allen, 87, who has cooked for homeless people at the event since 2002.

Allen, who lives in Bonela in Mayville, said after she retired she decided to work for the Catholic Church. “I’m happy to do it. I love the things I am doing and that’s why I always come back to assist in whatever way I can.”

Retired Anglican Bishop Rubin Phillip said it was important for people to connect with each other, which was why local leaders had been invited to talk to homeless people and listen to their struggles. Phillip said the event was one of the highlights of the year and that it gave people hope.

