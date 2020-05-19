Death of two women changing tyre on N2 brings back painful memories for Phoenix mom

Durban - AS SOCIAL media woke to the news of the death of two women who were struck by a car while changing a tyre, a Phoenix mother recalled how exactly four years ago her son died in the same manner. According to the police, a 30-year-old man was arrested for the incident that took place on the N2 near the oThongathi Toll Plaza. Spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said the man faced charges of culpable homicide, reckless and negligent driving and drunken driving, and was expected to appear in the Verulam Magistrate’s Court today. She said the investigation was continuing. “It is alleged that on Sunday at 6.30pm on the N2 freeway north bound, two women, aged 32 and 41, were changing the tyre on their vehicle (a VW Polo), parked on the side of the road. A vehicle (Hyundai i20) struck both of them while they were busy, and they were declared dead at the scene," she said.

Gwala said the names of the two women could not be released by Monday as they had not been officially identified.

On May 18, 2016, Sumeer Maharaj, 26, and his friend Pravin Mahabir, 25, were struck while changing a tyre in the emergency lane on the M4 near Blue Lagoon.

They had been called to help their friend Junaid Singh change a tyre.

Kearadilwe Refilwe Modise Moloto was arrested after a local panel beater alerted police that she was trying to get her car repaired with a false accident report number.

In 2018, the Sunningdale resident was sentenced to 10 years in prison by Durban Magistrate Fariedha Mohamed.

As news and pictures of Sunday’s tragedy were shared on social media, Sumeer Maharaj’s mother reacted to the incident yesterday.

Naseema Maharaj said the tragedy brought back memories for her family.

“It is the hardest news any family can receive,” she wrote.

Social media user Julio Xavier passed on her condolences to the two families.

