Durban - A BACK-to-basics approach to the days when schools were safe facilities for pupils and teachers, and communities respected and protected schools, is what the Basic Education Department believes is the solution to the safety issues affecting schools. Basic Education spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga reacted with disappointment to comments by some teachers’ unions that the department was not doing anything to ensure safety at schools, and that the ignorance of the department had led to many incidents of violence and the death of pupils and teachers on school premises.

Mhlanga dismissed the blame, saying it was not the responsibility of the department to ensure school safety.

“The issue of safety was never an issue for the department in the past. We came from a culture where communities protected schools. Community members are well aware of the criminals,” he said.

This week, a call for a teachers’ stay-away from schools on Thursday and Friday to highlight the frustration of teachers proposed by the Educators Union of South Africa (Eusa) has been circulating on social media.

The call follows incidents of violence at schools including the 10-year sentence given last week to a 17-year-old pupil convicted of murdering a North West teacher.

Also last week, a 13-year-old North West pupil allegedly used scissors to stab his 14-year-old classmate to death.

Mhlanga said violence involving children of such a young age was a social issue. “A child stabbing another with a pair of scissors, something that is part of school stationery, is shocking.

“The question is how such incidents can be prevented without parents and the community playing their roles in educating their children about violent behaviour,” he said.

The SA Council of Educators (Sace) today launched the Right, Responsibilities and Safety Programme, a resolution of last year’s Schools Safety Summit.

Sace spokesperson Themba Ndhlovu said through the programme teachers would be taught their rights and responsibilities. The programme would be rolled out to provinces and districts as soon as possible.

“When we talk of rights, they go hand in hand with responsibilities. The incidents of violence at schools are causing teachers to feel unsafe in the workplace,” said Ndhlovu.

Mhlanga said the Sace initiative was a good programme and appropriate, since it was the council’s responsibility to educate teachers on issues of rights, responsibilities and safety.

Thirona Moodley, chief executive officer of the National Professional Teachers’ Organisation of South Africa, blamed the department for not “decisively eliminating all forms of violence”, causing schools to become a safe haven for criminals.

“Teachers have a right to teach in a safe working environment. This initiative is a step in the right direction. Sace is the first to take up the challenge. We are optimistic that this programme will make a difference to safety in our schools.”

Eusa has been calling for the deployment of two police reservists per school throughout the country, with a radio link to local police stations, while other unions called for the deployment of security guards.

Mhlanga said however many security guards there were in schools, they would continue to be unsafe as there was no longer community and parental involvement. Deployment of police would cause anxiety among pupils.

Daily News