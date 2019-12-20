The arguments for this application were heard in the Durban High Court on Thursdayt before Judge Jacqueline Henriques. The application was made after the State had closed its case on Wednesday.
Senior State advocate Kelvin Singh insisted that the evidence presented during the trial was enough for Mohamed Vahed Ebrahim to answer to.
Defence advocate Jay Naidoo, however, argued that the evidence presented by the State was insufficient.
Ebrahim was a close acquittance and co-worker of Miguel’s mother, Raylene Louw. Miguel had gone missing in July 2018 and was last seen with Ebrahim in video footage from a KFC outlet in Sydenham near his home and school. Miguel’s body was found in bushes near Ebrahim’s home in Phoenix in September 2018.