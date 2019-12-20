Decision on whether to drop Miguel Louw charges delayed









THE family of the murdered 10-year-old Miguel Louw will have to wait until January to hear whether attempts by the defence to have the kidnapping and murder charges dropped were successful. Picture: Zanele Zulu/African News Agency(ANA Durban - THE family of the murdered 10-year-old Miguel Louw will have to wait until January to hear whether attempts by the defence to have the kidnapping and murder charges dropped were successful. The arguments for this application were heard in the Durban High Court on Thursdayt before Judge Jacqueline Henriques. The application was made after the State had closed its case on Wednesday. Senior State advocate Kelvin Singh insisted that the evidence presented during the trial was enough for Mohamed Vahed Ebrahim to answer to. Defence advocate Jay Naidoo, however, argued that the evidence presented by the State was insufficient. Ebrahim was a close acquittance and co-worker of Miguel’s mother, Raylene Louw. Miguel had gone missing in July 2018 and was last seen with Ebrahim in video footage from a KFC outlet in Sydenham near his home and school. Miguel’s body was found in bushes near Ebrahim’s home in Phoenix in September 2018.

Yesterday, Naidoo asked the court to consider that Miguel’s uncle, Mike Louw, was another person who should have been considered a suspect and was nowhere to be found when Miguel went missing.

Singh insisted that the only person whom all the evidence pointed to was Ebrahim.

However, Naidoo said the fact that Ebrahim was the last person to be seen with Miguel could not hold water as there was no evidence that he was seen with him after that elsewhere.

Naidoo argued the State could not explain why Miguel’s uncle, who was in a relationship with the mother, was not a suspect. He said anything could have happened in the 44 minutes after Miguel and Ebrahim left the KFC.

“I am of the view that Mike should have been in the same boat as Ebrahim. Like him, Mike was in and out of that house. The difference was that Ebrahim was reachable on his phone and even suggested that to Raylene to report to the police. The question that the court should ask is why Mike disappeared around the same time,” said Naidoo.

“There is no evidence that Ebrahim left Sydenham with Miguel and there is no proof that he had an intention to harm Miguel. The State has to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Ebrahim was behind the kidnapping.”

