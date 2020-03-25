Decomposed body found in Chatsworth

Durban - Police are trying to identify the body of a man who was found alongside a stream in Chatsworth on Tuesday. The decomposing body of an unidentified man was found after residents complained off a foul stench emanating from behind their homes bordering the stream on Raffia Road in Crossmoor. Resident Fatima Ismail said she was not aware of any missing persons reports circulating in the suburb. She said the stream is accessed by a pathway between road 1102 and 1104. The pathway also leads to the Bottlebrush informal settlement “Residents were concerned after hearing about the incident. We not certain if he was murdered somewhere else and dumped there. The body was badly decomposed. The police forensic team was at the crime scene. Crime has increased in our area due to drug-related activities,” she said.

Ismail urged families to report to the Chatsworth police station if they have a missing family member.

In a separate incident a man was shot and wounded in Newlands East,Durban on Tuesday.

Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said it is alleged a 70-year-old man was shot and hijacked of his vehicle. She said he was found inside his vehicle with injuries.

The suspect’s vehicle was later found at Riverdene.

The circumstances surrounding the incident are being investigated.

According to Kyle van Reenan from Crisis Medical Paramedics the incident took place just in West Ridge Drive in Newlands West.

"The man sustained a single gunshot wound to his upper right arm in what appears to be an attempted hijacking.

Charges of carjacking and attempted murder are being investigated by Newlands East SAPS.

Daily News



