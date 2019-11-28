Decrease in visitors to uShaka facility









Two youngsters are entranced by a large shark in the aquarium at uShaka Marine World Durban - USHAKA Marine World is experiencing a slight decrease in visitors and economic performance has dropped slightly, a report by the SA Association for Marine Biological Research (SAAMBR) has revealed. The 2018/2019 annual report was tabled during an annual service certificate awards ceremony held at the marine park this week. Chairperson Rory Turner said the marine park was in need of a facelift, and new and exciting attractions should be introduced. “Over time, the lack of new attractions will inevitably lead to a loss in footfall (the number of people visiting the establishment) - compounded by the opening of other water parks in and around the Durban area, which are certainly likely to lure visitors away from uShaka Marine World. “This loss in footfall will place increasing stress on the ability of the park to finance SAAMBR’s operating costs,” said Turner.

The report revealed that uShaka Marine World’s footfall decreased to 676818 visitors for the 2018/19 financial year, an 8% fall from the previous year.

“The economic woes experienced by eThekwini Municipality have resulted in our annual budget increase having been cut for the last four years, making it difficult to maintain and operate the marine park to the standard we would like,” the report read.

It further stated that the number of pupils visiting the establishment had also dropped, by 5.6%.

This was attributed to, among other things, storms and floods, and fear of riots in Durban and some surrounding areas.

Last month, the Daily News reported that the municipality was to undertake a feasibility study into the viability of an “internationally branded expanded/decentralised” theme park development within the Point Waterfront Development.

A report tabled by the city’s economic development and planning committee at the time revealed that the city would spend about R6million on the study, budgeted for in the 2019/2020 financial year, while R10m had been spent on rehabilitating uShaka Marine World.

Daily News