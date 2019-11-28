The 2018/2019 annual report was tabled during an annual service certificate awards ceremony held at the marine park this week.
Chairperson Rory Turner said the marine park was in need of a facelift, and new and exciting attractions should be introduced.
“Over time, the lack of new attractions will inevitably lead to a loss in footfall (the number of people visiting the establishment) - compounded by the opening of other water parks in and around the Durban area, which are certainly likely to lure visitors away from uShaka Marine World.
“This loss in footfall will place increasing stress on the ability of the park to finance SAAMBR’s operating costs,” said Turner.