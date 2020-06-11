Defence force to help deliver water tanks to schools

Durban - AS THE Department of Education rushes to provide water tanks to all schools around the province, the SANDF said it would help by providing logistical support, which was revealed at a media briefing at the SANDF Merebank base on Wednesday. KwaZulu-Natal operations commander Lieutenant-Colonel Deon le Roux said the operation started last Friday. He said in partnership with the department, they were busy distributing 5000-litre JoJo tanks to all the rural schools across KwaZulu-Natal. Le Roux said they started in Pinetown and Pietermaritzburg last week and would be delivering to the south and north coasts this week. “It is a daunting task because the schools we are trying to get to are extremely rural, but we endeavour to complete by the end of the week. A lot of our members have been working throughout, leaving bases very early and coming back very late to load the tanks and moving out again,” he said. Le Roux said they were also busy on a water purification project and building bridges in rural areas. The media briefing was also aimed at strengthening ties between the SANDF and the Hindu community.

Chaplain General Monwabisi Jamangile said they thanked the Hindu community for supporting the SANDF fight the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The SANDF is emboldened by this support,” he said.

Jamangile said lives were being continually lost, which was a tragedy that should never be downplayed.

“We must respect the sanctity of human life, which comes from God,” he said.

He also touched on the death of Collins Khosa, who was allegedly killed by SANDF soldiers in April in Alexandra, Gauteng.

Jamangile said he and other chaplains had visited the Khosa family to pay their respects. He said that the visit was not an admission of guilt.

The SANDF also found itself in uncharted waters as Covid-19 meant it had to deal and interact with the public more than before.

“We will have to improve ourselves in dealing with our people because we don’t know what the future wars will look like,” said Jamangile.

“And to deal with the people, it is the most difficult thing as a soldier. That I think we will improve on.” He said he had also learnt how people perceived the SANDF.

Yogan Naidoo, from the SANDF Hindu Advisory Board, said they worked closely with the SANDF and offered them spiritual guidance.

He said the guidance helped soldiers perform their tasks better.

Naidoo said the relationship with the SANDF went back decades to a time when the various forces in the country were integrated in the 1990s.

The partnership had involved many projects such as youth development and career guidance. He said they were working more closely now that there was Covid-19.

