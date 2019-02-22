Seni Mkhize

Durban - The defence witness to be called to testify in the Sadia Sukhraj murder trial was not called on Thursday as expected. Seni Mkhize, 39, is facing two counts of murder for the deaths of Sadia and his alleged accomplice Siyabonga Bulose.

He and Bulose are alleged to have been armed when they hijacked Sadia’s father, pastor Shailendra Sukhraj, on May 28, 2018 in Shallcross. Bulose and Sadia died when Sukhraj fired at his fleeing vehicle.

The case took a turn on Wednesday when the defence told the court it would call another witness, Sergeant Laurence Moodley, who arrested Mkhize.

The decision came after the issue of a bag Mkhize alleged he had been carrying came under the spotlight during his cross-examination on Tuesday.

Mkhize had told the court he had held on to the bag during his assault by the community and still had the bag, but no longer its contents, when he was put into the police van by Moodley.

Instead of calling Moodley to the witness stand, the defence recalled Mkhize.

He told the court that on the day he was arrested, he was wearing a checked shirt, black pants and a green pullover, and a yellow belt - the same clothes he wore at his first court appearance.

He identified the clothes from pictures taken during the hearing.

State senior advocate Kelvin Singh argued that it was impossible that those were the same clothes he wore when arrested, because the pullover did not have any blood on it.

“You had been badly assaulted and sustained head and face injuries, and as you can see from the pictures, the clothes had no blood. They look well kept and have no creases, and these were the clothes you wore for three days while in custody.

“It is interesting that the blood went in certain directions only and did not dirty your clothes. If you had the bag with you and the wallet, the police would have recorded that; it’s not in any of the records,” said Singh.

Mkhize’s version was that he had gone to buy marijuana when he was arrested by two men who accused him of hijacking Sukhraj.

Judge Esther Steyn was not happy that Moodley was not called as a witness, saying his evidence as the arresting officer would be vital.

Moodley was then called to testify as the court’s witness. He said Mkhize had already been arrested by an off-duty police officer, after the allegedly hijacked vehicle plunged into a wall, when he arrived at the scene.

He said the officer helped him and his partner to put Mkhize in the van, before they went to check on Sukhraj’s vehicle and found Bulose dead in the passenger seat.

He described Mkhize’s clothing during the arrest and denied that he wore a green pullover and yellow belt.

Moodley said he did not see him carrying a bag, except for a lady’s handbag he was given by the off-duty police officer.

It is alleged that the bag was found in Mkhize’s possession when he was arrested.

“I remember clearly that he wore a red, green and blue checked shirt. If he wore a pullover, I would definitely remember and would recall a bright yellow belt,” he said.

Daily News