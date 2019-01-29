Christopher Padayachee was beaten to death. Picture: Supplied

Durban - The sister of Phoenix resident Christopher Padayachee, 33, who was bashed to death with a baseball bat, hopes justice will prevail and she will get the answers needed to find closure. Christina Padayachee, of Sunford, broke down on Friday after hearing that the case was postponed because the DNA and post-mortem results were outstanding.

Padayachee’s battered body was found by a municipal worker cleaning Stanmore Park on November 5.

A blood-stained wooden baseball bat was found next to his body.

Castello Govender, 29, a storeman, was arrested in connection with Padayachee’s murder three days after the incident by Phoenix SAPS detectives. He was released on R2000 bail and will have to wait until the end of March for his next appearance in the Verulam Magistrate’s Court.

Christina Padayachee said she identified her brother’s body at the Phoenix mortuary by his feet, which were sticking out from under the blanket.

“He was too good a person to go in such a horrible way. I had to move out of the house because of the trauma and memories I had of him. I want to know what the reason was for killing him,” she said.

Daily News