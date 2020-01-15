St Theresa's primary school in Sydenham had its orientation day. Learning to write in the classroom is Malachu Fynn, Brooklyn Ogle, Khayalethu Nkomo, Kyra Naidoo, Katelyn Joshua and Kerryn Adams. Picture: Nqobile Mbonambi/African News Agency(ANA)

Durban - Approximately one hundred and sixty nine thousand grade 1 learners have been registered at schools throughout the province of KwaZulu-Natal on Tuesday. Department of Education in KZN spokesperson Kwazi Mthethwa said the MEC for Education in KwaZulu-Natal Kwazi Mshengu has ground-breaking strategies and plans aimed at improving the education system in KwaZulu-Natal.

It has been almost a week since the Department of Education in KwaZulu-Natal recorded a resounding 81.3% in the 2019 National Senior Certificate results, which is a remarkable improvement of 5.1% from 2018.

“We have come a long way in realising access to education and we must emphasize on quality teaching and learning to ensure the achievement of quality outcomes. As we begin the new academic year, we invite all education stakeholders to continue to play a positive role by ensuring that all learners have access to learning and teaching at all material times,”remarked Mshengu

The KZN DOE have registered - 169 225 grade 1 learners and 166 326 Grade 8 learners for 2020.