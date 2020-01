Despite community outcry, housing project goes ahead on Phoenix sports field









Construction workers dig trenches for a housing development on Redfern Sports ground in Phoenix. Picture Bongani Mbatha: African News Agency (ANA) Durban - Despite a concerted effort by Phoenix ratepayers to halt a housing development on a sports field, the trenches have been dug to begin construction.

The site of contention is the Redfern sports field which is accessible from Whetfern Road and also bordered by Industrial Park Road and Phoenix Highway.

A construction team have moved onto the sports field, placed pegs and dug trenches.





John Pillay, a community activist, said a campaign by residents called "Save our sportsfield" would not be in vain. Yesterday (tuesday) Pillay and another resident visited the eThekwini Municipality's town planning department where they learnt that the plans for the development was approved on January 16 and it was collected on January 22.





“We are extremely disheartened. The development continues with no signage to indicate so.There has been no public consultation. What would happen to all the sporting activities,” Pillay asked.





Stoneham Ratepayers’ Association spokesperson Akesh Teeruth said: "At a time when the Phoenix community is struggling with all kinds of social evils, the municipality has decided to take away sports fields and play lots, and allocate these to business tycoons for housing developments."





He also said there was no consultation with the community or social, religious and sports leaders.





Teeruth said several public meetings were held previously to discuss the issue surrounding the save the sports field campaign.





"It seems this municipality has no concern for the residents of Phoenix,"he said.





Phoenix Civic Association chairperson Alice Govender felt the development "smacked of corruption at the highest levels".





“The land is being sold to a private developer at a low rate. The developer is selling the houses for high prices. The money from these developments should be going into the coffers of the eThekwini Municipality. We are exploring our options on this issue,”she said.





eThekwini municipalilty spokesperson Mandla Nsele said that the site was underutilised and had essentially become a place for unsavoury activity such as drugs and theft.

"After careful deliberation by all concerned units, it was decided that the site is suitable for a housing development. The site is zoned Special Residential 180,"Nsele said.