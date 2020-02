Despite the efforts of veterinary staff at uShaka Marine World, North did not make it through the night and succumbed to her injury.

Her flipper had become gangrenous after it was entangled in a fishing line which had cut off the blood supply.

Durban - North, the loggerhead turtle which was rescued off the Durban beachfront on Tuesday has died, despite undergoing surgery on Thursday morning to remove her left front flipper.

UShaka Sea World's Senior Aquarist, Malini Pather was hopeful that North would make a full recovery because many turtles had been able to survive in the wild without one flipper.





North was the first turtle to undergo an amputation at uShaka Sea World.





The turtle had been placed under anaesthesia, her forearm bone was removed and the blood vessels were sutured. Thereafter, her muscle bellies were stitched over her shoulder socket and the skin stitched closed.





Pather said they expected the wound to seal and they would make sure North did not get a secondary infection from the injury.





After surgery she had been placed on pain medication and antibiotics and other things to help manage her discomfort.





Pather said North seemed like a fighter and she hoped she was going to be fine.