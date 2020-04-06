Despite the lockdown criminals continue to prowl Shallcross

Durban - A GROUP of robbers have targeted the Shallcross suburb, with four house robberies in three days reported at Chatsworth police station. Police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said that on Saturday morning, on Jura Street, a woman was inside her house when she heard noises at the door. When she went to investigate she was confronted by two men. “They instructed her not to scream. They escorted her into the house. They hit her with a glass bottle over her head and forced her to remove her earrings. They took a cellphone and other valuables from the house,” Gwala said. Shallcross community policing forum (CPF) spokesperson Mahendra Lillkan said the men had jumped over the rear fence. Lillkan said the men got into the house through the kitchen door, which was closed but not locked. “They assaulted an elderly woman. They took her handbag, jewellery and other unconfirmed items.”

On Friday night, in Harinagar Road, the home owner and his friend were relaxing in the lounge, when they heard noises at the door.

Gwala said they tried to close the door when they realised it was robbers. The home owner put up a fight. Gwala said one of the robbers stabbed the home owner on his left hand and forced the door open.

“One of the robbers had a firearm. The others took some valuables from the house and fled. The homeowner was rushed to hospital,” Gwala said.

On Thursday night, in Nebrodi Street, two men forced open the door of the house and robbed the family of their valuables. Gwala said one of them produced a firearm. They demanded cash and jewellery from the victims.

On Thursday morning, in Ramayan Road, a woman was stabbed on her thumb during a confrontation with three men in her home. The men made off with a TV and household goods.

It was reported that in all the robberies, the men fled into the bushes adjoining the properties and used the railway lines as an escape route.

Gwala said cases of house robbery were being investigated by Chatsworth police.

She could not confirm if it was the same men involved in the crimes.

“Criminals are operating as usual. These criminals are just waiting to pounce. Please remember to have your neighbours’ numbers handy, as they are the closest and quickest to assist in an emergency,” Lillkan said.

