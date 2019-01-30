VETS provide medical treatment to Destiny the loggerhead turtle last week. She died yesterday. Saambr

Durban - Destiny, the loggerhead turtle which was admitted to uShaka Marine World after washing ashore in uMhlanga, died yesterday. Ann Kunz, spokesperson for the South African Association for Marine Biological Research, said Destiny was brought in last Sunday in a critically ill condition. She was underweight and X-rays showed large volumes of sand in her stomach - some of which the vet managed to remove.

“The necropsy revealed that Destiny was extremely compromised. Samples have been taken and sent for analysis," she said.

“The uShaka Sea World team send a big thank you to everyone who sent in well wishes and messages of hope. Your support meant so much to them,” Kunz said.

A tag on Destiny’s flipper had revealed she was tagged 14km south of the Mozambican border on December 31, 2005, in the South African Turtle Nesting Programme. The 36-year-old turtle had nested at the age of 22.

Daily News