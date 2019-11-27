Destruction of Cato Manor traffic lights cost city R1.3m









THE Jan Smuts Highway and Vusi Mzimela (Bellair) Road intersection on Buro Crescent. Stop signs have been placed to replace traffic lights which have been vandalised in protests. Nqobile Mbonambi African News Agency (ANA) Durban - DESTRUCTIVE service delivery protests have cost the city R1.3 million to replace traffic lights on Vusi Mzimela Road (the Bellair M10) in Cato Manor. This emerged when the city announced that the stop signs placed at the intersections of King Cetshwayo (Jan Smuts) Highway with Vusi Mzimela Road and Buro Crescent were temporary. The traffic lights were replaced with stop signs at the busy intersection to help co-ordinate the high volume of traffic. The traffic lights were damaged and in some instances removed during protests. The eThekwini Municipality spokesperson, Msawakhe Mayisela, confirmed that the stops signs were temporary until the eThekwini Transport Authority assesses the viability of traffic circles and methods to curb vandalism of these traffic lights. “Over the last financial year, it cost about R1.3m for materials and labour to restore the vandalised signals along Vusi Mzimela Road,” he said.

Mayisela said the traffic lights at King Cetshwayo Highway and Buro Crescent were vandalised three times, and those at the intersection with Vusi Mzimela Road, seven times.

The Vusi Mzimela and Wiggins road traffic lights were vandalised eight times, and Vusi Mzimela and Cato Crest traffic lights three times.

The protests erupted over land invasion units demolishing illegally built shacks, promises of housing, and in one incident, a sewer pipe blockage.

Two municipal buses were also set alight in 2018 in separate protests.

In November 2018, a protest over housing led to classrooms and a car being set alight at the Wiggins Secondary School.

In March 2019 offices of the Department of Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs were set alight along King Cetshwayo Highway.

Daily News