This emerged when the city announced that the stop signs placed at the intersections of King Cetshwayo (Jan Smuts) Highway with Vusi Mzimela Road and Buro Crescent were temporary.
The traffic lights were replaced with stop signs at the busy intersection to help co-ordinate the high volume of traffic.
The traffic lights were damaged and in some instances removed during protests. The eThekwini Municipality spokesperson, Msawakhe Mayisela, confirmed that the stops signs were temporary until the eThekwini Transport Authority assesses the viability of traffic circles and methods to curb vandalism of these traffic lights.
“Over the last financial year, it cost about R1.3m for materials and labour to restore the vandalised signals along Vusi Mzimela Road,” he said.