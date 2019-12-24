Detectives given 3 days to hunt down Phoenix cop killers









Theena Pillay Durban - POLICE detectives have been given three days to hunt down those responsible for killing Warrant Officer Theena Pillay in Phoenix on Sunday. Pillay, 48, was leaving his home at Alfawood Place in Woodview for duties at Phoenix Police Station when a white Toyota Etios stopped in front of him, said police spokesperson Brigadier Vishu Naidoo. “An unidentified man alighted from the Etios, walked up to the policeman and shot at him. The policeman managed to return fire, killing the suspect instantly. Sadly, the policeman also succumbed to his injuries,” said Naidoo. He said the other suspects in the Etios sped away. Several well-placed sources said Pillay had been killed for doing his job by disrupting drug dealing activities in the Phoenix suburb. He is alleged to have been involved in several verbal spats with dealers in the past year.

A concerned police officer from Phoenix described the incident as being similar to a Mexican drug cartel hit.

On Monday, police raided the tavern of a known drug dealer in Phoenix to find the killers.

Police believe Pillay, who raided the tavern last week, had received death threats from the drug dealer.

Naidoo said the motive for the attack has not yet been established. Pillay’s family declined to comment.

His funeral will take place at the Mount Edgecombe Mariammen temple on Tuesday. He will be cremated at the Verulam crematorium.

Pillay worked in the police service for almost 29 years.

He initially worked at KwaDukuza (Stanger) SAPS, before being transferred to Phoenix SAPS in 1998.

His colleagues, who could not be named because they are not authorised to speak to the media, said they were still in shock and coming to terms with his death.

Acting national police commissioner Lieutenant General Fannie Masemola called for a widespread search for the suspects.

“I have been assured that the 72-hour activation plan has been mobilised. All the necessary resources have been deployed to track down the remaining suspects. Police management have made a clarion call, to all our police officers, never to fall with a gun in their hands. Our colleague fought a brave fight but sadly he lost his life, though not without ensuring that his assailant went down too,” Masemola said.

Netcare 911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst said an emergency care practitioner had initiated CPR on Pillay but his condition rapidly deteriorated and he died at the scene. He said Netcare 911 paramedics declared the suspect dead on arrival.

A resident, Kevin Sing, said Pillay was a dedicated officer who had zero-tolerance for crime and a passion for his work.

In a separate incident, a 35-year police Sergeant Mchunu, based in Esikhaleni, in KwaZulu-Natal, was shot and wounded in a robbery on Saturday night. Police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker said he was with friends at a home on Mjikijolo Street in Esikhaleni.

“He sustained three gunshot wounds and was taken to hospital for medical attention. The suspects are two unknown men, armed with a firearm and a knife, who accosted the victims. They robbed them of their valuables. They shot the police officer and fled,” Naicker said.

It is alleged that while going through the victims’ pockets, they found the policeman’s appointment card and shot him before stealing his firearm. A case of house robbery and attempted murder was opened at Esikhaleni police station.

KZN violence monitor Mary de Haas said being a police officer put you face-to-face with organised crime syndicates.

“It would help if there was good crime intelligence about who has guns. Intelligence must be properly used by the police to prevent crime. Whether in Durban or Cape Town, police need specialised investigators who cannot be corrupted by money that drug dealers can use to bribe police,” De Haas said.

Daily News