Ward 15 residents in Bergville, Okhahlamba Local Municipality, in the foothills of the Drakensberg mountains, KwaZulu-Natal, cut down telephone poles and barricaded access roads to voting stations. They demanded the removal of a councillor, alleging corruption.

Durban -Protests disrupted the voting process in various parts of KwaZulu-Natal, the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) said on Wednesday. The situation was volatile in Ward 15, Bergville, Okhahlamba Local Municipality, in the foothills of the Drakensburg mountains, with people barricading roads to voting stations.

They demanded the removal of a councillor they accused of corruption.

Their actions forced Community Safety and Liaison MEC Mxolisi Kaunda to visit the area in the afternoon.

In a statement, the IEC revealed that despite the “best efforts” of the security agencies, government representatives and the commission, five voting stations had still not opened by 5pm. Three were in Estcourt in Uthukela District Municipality.

Okhahlamba mayor Mlungisi Ndlangisa said residents had mobilised and encouraged others not to vote.

“Before this incident, a car was driven around with a loud hailer urging people not to vote if the councillor was still in place. They alleged the councillor was corrupt and had stolen money meant for land claimants. We need to bear in mind that dealing with matters of this nature can take time, but people would have none of it,” Ndlangisa said yesterday.

He said all access roads to the voting stations had been barricaded.

It’s not known how much the councillor is alleged to have stolen.

“They cut down telephone lines, burnt rubble and tyres and blocked the road. They also burnt a resident’s car because he is a friend of the councillor. There is normally a huge turnout at the voting stations,” said Ndlangisa.

He said police were deployed to escort people to vote, but he feared victimisation when police left the area.

A resident who asked not to be named alleged a former councillor was behind the protest. “He is bitter because he was the mayor and a councillor. It would seem he is dragging the name of the sitting councillor’s name through the mud out of jealousy. They have escalated their allegations to Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs but the matter did not get attention because of preparations for the elections,” said the resident.

Attempts for comment from the councillor failed.

Yesterday, Mluleki Mntungwa, Community Safety and Liaison MEC Mxolisi Kaunda’s spokesperson, said the MEC was on his way to the affected area.

Addressing the media at the provincial results operations centre in Mayville, the commission said 80 voting stations opened late in eThekwini due to protests.

Spokesperson Mawethu Mosery said Bergville, Estcourt and uMdloti had been “problematic”.

“In uMdloti, the community had dug a huge trench to keep our officers out of the area. In Okhahlamba (Bergville), four stations were closed due to protests, but with the assistance of the police we put measures in place to ensure people could vote,” said Mosery.

He said that by 11.30am, only 18 voting stations remained unopened because of access challenges - 14 on the KZN south coast, two in the North West, one in Limpopo and one in the Eastern Cape.

The commission raised concern about people who drank alcohol before going to voting stations.

Provincial police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker said the police were disappointed with events in parts of the province. He said one person was arrested for public violence in Ntuzuma and five arrested in Bergville.

At Carrington Primary in Umbilo, Durban, with the area having been without power from about midday, voting stopped for an hour when it got too dark to continue. IEC officials left to get candles as the queue grew. The centre’s scanner also stopped working, forcing officials to check names against the voters roll manually.

Daily News