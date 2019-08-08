Triple murder accused Colin Pillay is taken to a park in Phoenix where he alleges he was gambling at the time of the crimes. Nqobile Mbonambi African News Agency(ANA)

Durban - JANE Govindasamy may have had a second lover, SMSes from the phone of the man accused of killing her and her daughters suggest. The SMSes were from the phone of Colin Pillay, who is on trial in the Durban High Court for the three murders.

Pillay, 46, has admitted having an affair with Govindasamy, but has pleaded not guilty to the murders and theft of three cell- phones, and R1 800, from her home.

Evidence led in court on Wednesday by Warrant Officer Kholeka Mkhize, a detective in the cyber crimes investigation unit, showed that Pillay’s affectionate texts to Govindasamy, in the days before her murder, were not reciprocated.

Mkhize testified that on the morning of September 20, Pillay sent a text to Govindasamy asking if she was dressed warmly.

Around 7am on that day, Pillay sent her a text, telling her he loved her, and 16 minutes later, another, asking why she had not replied to his earlier message.

Showing the court data found on Pillay’s phone, Mkhize said three more text messages were sent to Jane, between 7.30am and 7.37am.

“Ya you told me you got someone else Jane. I know you got someone Jane I don’t own you. You told me Jane, you got someone, I know lol,” read the three texts.

At about midnight Pillay sent another text, saying Govindasamy had not replied to his text messages, and did not say “good night” to him.

Mkhize also took the court through pictures recovered from the phone during her investigation.

One shows Pillay seated in a vehicle, wearing a baseball jacket which prosecutor Cheryl Naidu pointed out was one that was handed in as an exhibit in court.

Mkhize’s data showed that this picture was created in April 2018.

Last week, it emerged during the trial that Pillay’s baseball jacket had one bloodstain on the inside, but tests could not conclude whose blood it was, except that it was a female’s.

Mkhize’s data also showed a message sent to Govindasamy, shortly after midnight on September 21, in which Pillay complained of an aching hand.

Police responded to the murder scene in Phoenix just after 9am on September 21.

