Difficult to decipher level 5 lockdown crime trends

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Durban - Reporting crime at police stations could hinder the ability to properly judge crime trends during the Level 5 national lockdown, said the Institute for Security Studies. Its crime hub manager, Lizette Lancaster, said the statistics released by Minister Bheki Cele during the Level 5 lockdown were encouraging, especially categories such as robberies and murder, but it was difficult to judge these crime statistics because of reporting rates. “Murder is the most accurate crime statistic, and often a good proxy for violence and of course (is down) because alcohol consumption is less. We know a lot of our violence is fuelled by alcohol and drug use. I think with the combination of the lockdown and restricted alcohol, there’s definitely a fair reduction in the violent crimes,” said Lancaster. She said it was difficult to assess gender-based violence (GBV). They had seen conflicting reports from different institutions. “Again, we might see an increase in reporting once the restrictions are lifted. People are less likely to report the people they are stuck with.”

However, house robberies, Lancaster had predicted, might have increased because people were at home with their valuables and, according to Cele’s crime statistics, there was quite a decrease and she applauded that.

“Again, we don’t know how accurate the reporting rates are because we know traditionally, more than 60% of robberies are reported to the police,” she said. “We don’t know if that rate has increased or not. It’s encouraging that there are fewer robbery cases recorded. It could be because of the restrictions in movement and the restrictions on transport, so the risk with roadblocks was higher.”

KZN Legislature Community Safety Portfolio Committee chairperson Bethuel Mthethwa said the increased roadblocks and police tracking down illegal activities were highly commended by the Portfolio Committee.

“While we acknowledge increased numbers of other crimes, such as GBV in homes, we rely on the victims of these crimes to speak out and report such violent crimes to law enforcement agencies, but we also rely on our courts to do justice and deliver harsh sentences on the perpetrators,” said Mthethwa.

Chatsworth community police forum (CPF) chairperson Jakes Singh said they saw an increase in school and church break-ins.

“House break-ins and robberies were not done by professionals. It was opportunistic, out of desperation - that was the source of the crime,” said Singh.

He also said criminals knew CPFs, neighbourhood watches and other law enforcers were not active under the lockdown, so they took advantage of the situation.

“Obviously, crimes such as hijacking, theft of motor vehicles and serious crimes, like murders and GBV, have come down. But of concern is that the drug dens are carrying on, along with taverns, shebeens and game shops, before they were caught and charged,” said Singh.

Wentworth CPF chairperson, Pastor Donovan Anderson, said they had a few sporadic incidents during Level 5 of the lockdown.

“There was a shooting of a man near the police station, there were gunshots in Hime Street and a stabbing took place,” said Anderson.

He said it had been very quiet and the lockdown assisted a lot, as even the army was in the area for a day.

“On the whole, crime has been down,” said Anderson.

Daily News