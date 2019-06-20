Durban - HAVING travelled hundreds of kilometres for the treat, pupils from Gauteng and Limpopo schools were left deflated when, on arrival at Durban’s Moses Mabhida Stadium on Wednesday, they were informed that they would not experience the 360-degree views of the city afforded by the famed SkyCar because it was still grounded. The SkyCar has not been operational since last year.

Tshepo Mofokeng, teacher at El Shaddai Christian School in Johannesburg, said they were visiting Durban with pupils in grades 8 to 11 and the SkyCar was a highlight on their itinerary.

Mofokeng said they were told the SkyCar was not functioning and were offered a stadium tour for R50 per person instead.

“We’re very disappointed. We don’t know how to explain this to the pupils because they will think they paid a lot of money and are not getting exactly what they wanted. Eight hours’ drive for nothing,” he said.

Pupils of Duvhuledza Primary School in Limpopo were also disappointed.

Their teacher said it was disappointing that pupils who had travelled from as far as Limpopo could not get to the top of the stadium and view Durban.

The stadium website said: “While the SkyCar is down for a major overhaul, treat yourself to our Stadium Tour, Adventure Walk, Big Swing or Segway Gliding Tour.”

Stadium manager Vusi Mazibuko said the procurement process to engage with the international manufacturer to conduct a thorough assessment of the SkyCar had begun.

Mazibuko said the appointment of the service provider was a lengthy process since it involved engaging an international company’s services.

“The first phase inspection was conducted in May. The final inspection and system testing is soon to be completed, and thereafter a full report will be tabled to council detailing the extent of the overhaul and parts required so that the next phase of the project can begin in terms of a full overhaul,” he said.

Mazibuko said it was likely that it would take a few months to repair the facility due to lengthy municipal procurement processes and the effecting of major repairs.

Daily News