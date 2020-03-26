District command centres to co-ordinate lockdown in KZN

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email

Durban - DISTRICT command centres will immediately be established to ensure effective implementation of the rules and regulations relating to the national 21-day lockdown and as part of the efforts to implement the decisions announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa. In a media briefing, premier Sihle Zikalala said these centres would involve mayors, traditional leaders, councillors and other social partners. He said the structures would ensure that information, education and communication material, such as pamphlets and posters, were made available and that war rooms would serve as information hubs in all 846 wards in the province. Zikalala said the trends indicated an increase in coronavirus cases, but once interventions are stepped up and implemented, they would begin to contain the spread. “That was what we wanted to do, to flatten the spread and be able to ensure that it is contained.

“So, we are not losing the battle, we are working with the national government, with the department in the province and municipalities, addressing this.”

He said to reduce the burden on hospitals, the department has activated trained ward-based health teams and increased the number of beds available through the support of the private sector, including private and Ezemvelo facilities.

“The provincial department of health has increased tracer teams in districts to almost 2000 assisted by the Red Cross, social development and volunteer NGOs.

“There is also a clear strategy to ensure that there is adequate medication available in hospitals and clinics.”

Health MEC Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu said on Monday they had to test the German tourists that had visited St Lucia.

Simelane-Zulu said they received some of the results, but they were still awaiting the rest.

“I must confirm that the one that was found to be positive has been sent to a local hospital.

“So even with these ones, when the results come, they are going to be sent to local hospitals that have been set aside for isolation.”

Regarding law enforcement efforts, Zikalala said policing services will intensify their work to implement the lockdown and will do so in an integrated and co-ordinated structure.

Further, Zikalala said to ensure cleanliness, government officials would visit informal settlements to spearhead special sanitation measures, waste removal and hygiene education.

Daily News