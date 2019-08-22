Picture: Phill Magakoe/African News Agency (ANA)

Durban - Division in the ANC KZN are currently playing out at the party provincial head offices in Dr Pixley ka Seme Street which has prevented the ruling party from announcing its new mayors for Durban and Pietermaritzburg. The party’s media briefing has been delayed for over three hours with the leadership held up in a meeting trying to find middle ground among the two sides.

The party was supposed to be announcing its mayoral candidates for various provincial municipalities including eThekwini and Mgungundlovu.

The provincial office has called a media briefing for 11.30 this morning. After an hour, party provincial spokesperson Ricardo Mthembu addressed the media apologising for the delay.

"We apologise for the unforeseen delay. It's just that we are finalising a few municipalities hence the apology. We propose that the briefing to start at 1 pm," Mthembu said.

A few minutes after 1pm the party’s media liaison officer Bongani Mthethwa came with another apology saying that the briefing would start at 2pm.

Unconfirmed reports are that the delays are caused by the disagreement between the leadership about candidates for eThekwini and Msunduzi Municipalities.

The Daily News understands that Mxolisi Kaunda, MEC for transport, community safety and liaison was touted for the eThekwini mayoral candidate and Nhlanhla Ngidi, former KwaZulu-Natal director-general as his deputy.

However, it is understood that Ngidi would have none of it arguing that he was more senior to Kaunda to be his deputy.

Administratively, Ngidi holds more experience than his adversary but lacks political experience compared to Kaunda.

It’s not clear who the candidates are for Msunduzi, but Mzi Zuma, a supporter of former president Jacob Zuma is one of the names touted for the top political sit in Msunduzi council. Zuma was deputy co-ordinator of a task team set up by the provincial executive committee in October last year to campaign in the Moses Mabhida Region ahead of this year’s general elections.

At 2pm, the time at which the briefing was suppose to start, the party’s leadership was still held up in the meeting with no word as to whether the deadline has been extended again.

Daily News