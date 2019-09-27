The top surnames in the country came from Nguni clans, which consist of the Zulu, Xhosa and Ndebele clans, among others. The top three surnames were Dlamini, Nkosi and Ndlovu.
“There was very little to no change in the comparison of most popular names and surnames between the 2018 and 2017 releases, both at national and provincial levels,” the report said.
The most popular names nationally for newborns were the gender-neutral Enzokuhle and Lethabo for boys and girls, and Melokuhle for girls.
Enzokuhle was also the most popular name for boys and girls in KZN, followed by the gender-neutral Asemahle and Okuhle.