Dlamini is still South Africa's most common surname







Dlaminis continue to rule the roost in South Africa and KwaZulu-Natal as the most common surname, according to figures for births in 2018 released by Statistics SA. Picture: Pexels Durban - Dlaminis continue to rule the roost in South Africa and KwaZulu-Natal as the most common surname, according to figures for births in 2018 released by Statistics SA. The top surnames in the country came from Nguni clans, which consist of the Zulu, Xhosa and Ndebele clans, among others. The top three surnames were Dlamini, Nkosi and Ndlovu. “There was very little to no change in the comparison of most popular names and surnames between the 2018 and 2017 releases, both at national and provincial levels,” the report said. The most popular names nationally for newborns were the gender-neutral Enzokuhle and Lethabo for boys and girls, and Melokuhle for girls. Enzokuhle was also the most popular name for boys and girls in KZN, followed by the gender-neutral Asemahle and Okuhle.

The report on recorded live births said there were over a million births registered with the Home Affairs Department around the country. The figure included 81952 births from previous years but which were only registered in 2018.

StatsSA said the report was based on live birth information received from Home Affairs’ birth registration system.

Gauteng had the most births with 230363, followed by KZN with 207034 births and Limpopo third with 128267. The Northern Cape had the fewest, with 24994 births.

KZN district municipalities led the country in registering births outside the 30-day mandatory period.

“Of the 14 district municipalities that performed poorly, 10 were in KwaZulu-Natal,” the report said.

The age groups of mothers who gave birth was also highlighted. The 25-29 age group had the most live births with 247688, followed by the 20-24 age group with 237197. There were 1287 live births by children aged 10 to 14, and 196 by women 50-54.

Daily News