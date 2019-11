Dog feared poisoned in Hillary house robbery









File image Durban - A DOG was suspected of being poisoned during a house robbery in Hillary this week. The owner and his family had recently moved into the area when they were held up by gunmen. Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said on Monday night the complainant was in the house when a group of unknown men entered through an unlocked door. “At gunpoint, they took three TV sets, jewellery, a microwave, cellphones and cash before fleeing in their getaway vehicle. No shots were fired and no injuries were reported,” Mbele said. A case of robbery is being investigated by Bellair SAPS.

Neighbours said the homeowner was having a smoke in the yard when the robbers climbed over the fence and accosted him. The men entered the home and waved guns in the family’s faces. The men then forced the driveway gate open and parked their car inside to load the stolen items.

After the incident, the family found one of their dogs dead in the driveway. Five other dogs were not harmed.

In a separate incident, five men were arrested by police yesterday morning after a house robbery on Walnut Road in Mountain Rise, Pietermaritzburg.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker said the men robbed the occupants of a television at gunpoint on Monday night. The suspects opened fire as they fled in a getaway vehicle.

A case of house robbery was opened at the Mountain Rise police station. Police also recovered an unlicensed firearm. They are expected in the Pietermaritzburg Magistrate’s Court today.

KwaZulu-Natal provincial commissioner Lieutenant-General Khombinkosi Jula praised the police officers for the swift arrest.

Daily News