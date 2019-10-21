On Wednesday, eight dog poisoning cases were reported to the Lower South Coast SPCA.
SPCA committee chairperson Scott Kvalsvig said it was fortunate that the poisoned dogs were saved by their vet because they were found in time.
“On Tuesday and Wednesday there was an outbreak. Another man had also called in and said two of his dogs had been poisoned,” Kvalsvig said.
He said no specific dog breed was targeted and added that it was not easy to provide safety tips for pet owners because the dogs could be poisoned while the owners are at work.