Dog poisoning spike on KZN south coast has residents concerned









RESIDENTS on the lower south coast were warned to be vigilant, following a number of dog poisoning incidents last week. FILE PICTURE. Durban - RESIDENTS on the lower south coast were warned to be vigilant, following a number of dog poisoning incidents last week. On Wednesday, eight dog poisoning cases were reported to the Lower South Coast SPCA. SPCA committee chairperson Scott Kvalsvig said it was fortunate that the poisoned dogs were saved by their vet because they were found in time. “On Tuesday and Wednesday there was an outbreak. Another man had also called in and said two of his dogs had been poisoned,” Kvalsvig said. He said no specific dog breed was targeted and added that it was not easy to provide safety tips for pet owners because the dogs could be poisoned while the owners are at work.

“However, when dogs are poisoned, the owner becomes more vigilant and they beef up security,” he said.

SPCA committee vice-chairperson Carla Steenkamp said they believed it was either two-step or slower actingd poison that was used.

Steenkamp said two of the dogs poisoned were Boerboels.

“In the past four months, there have been isolated cases of dog poisoning in the south coast area,” Steenkamp said.

“And a lot of people don’t report it to the SPCA.”

Steenkamp said she was on a number of Community Policing Forum WhatsApp groups and found that, even with the isolated incidents of dog poisonings, residents had sharpened their security.

According to the Lower South Coast SPCA Facebook page, signs of a poisoned dog are salivation, lacrimation (secretion of tears), urination, pooping, vomiting and muscle tremors.

The SPCA also encouraged pet owners whose dogs were poisoned to open a case with the police.

