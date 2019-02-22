Durban - A Nile monitor lizard (Varanus niloticus) is recovering at uShaka Sea World after it was bitten by a dog on Wednesday afternoon. Nick Evans, a herpetologist at the KwaZulu-Natal Amphibian and Reptile Conservation, was asked to collect the lizard from a home in Westville.

Evans said it was one of the biggest he had ever seen.

“Unfortunately, it was attacked by dogs, and maggots quickly got in the wound,” Evans said on his Facebook page.

He was doubtful the lizard would survive the night.

“The good news is the monitor appears to be in a good health despite suffering two broken ribs and external wounds which are infected. The beautiful 8.3kg reptile was x-rayed to check for broken bones and signs of internal bleeding. Her external wounds were cleaned and she was put on a course of antibiotics,” the South African Association for Marine Biological Research (Saambr) said in a Facebook post.

UShaka Sea World veterinarian, Dr Francois Lampen, the lizard has a good chance of fully recovering from her unfortunate ordeal and needs to remain in rehab to rest until her ribs and wounds have healed. Recovery should take approximately four weeks, after which she will be released into an area authorised by Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife.

Daily News